Black Triangle Sighting in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on 2017-04-14 06:35:00 – Black triangle shaped ufo with two red lights and two blue lights

While i was on the 5 level of the third avenue parking garage in pittsburgh, i was looking west toward the ohio river i suddenly saw this black triangle shaped craft with two red lights hovering above some buildings west of where i was standing on the parking garage. at first i thought it might be a drone, but as i kept looking at it there was no propellers on it. the craft changed shape from a triangle to a diamond shape object. the craft moved up and down and in a straight line. the craft was pure black with two red lights in front and two blue lights in the back. the object gave me a uneasy but exciting feeling. the way the object moved effortly in the sky look to me like a living creature. the red lights in front look more like eyes than lights that gave me an uneasy feeling that it was looking at me. all of a sudden it turned around and took off out of sight.