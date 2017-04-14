UFO Sighting in Roswell, New Mexico on 2017-04-13 21:00:00 – Sequence of 3 lights appeared one at a time, stationary, with the first one disapearing before the 3rd one appeared

My son, and i were driving home around 9pm, on thursday 4/13/17, heading west. out of the corner of my my eye, i saw a stationary, white and red light, bigger than a star, appear, but i did not pay attention to it right away. it was off the horizon some, i could see it easily through my vehicle windshield. then, a few seconds later, another light appeared on the left to the first, that's when i looked directly at them. a few more seconds, the first light disappeared. then a third appeared on the left of the second. a few seconds, maybe 5 or so, and the two disappeared. another 15 or 20 seconds or so passed, when the same looking lights, did the same sequence again, but more to the left of where they were just the previous time. i don't know what these lights were, at the time i was trying to rationalize them out, but they didn't seem like any kind of aircraft i have seen. i even thought maybe they were fireworks, but i didn't hear any sound, and there was not a trail or explosion. i pulled over, and stayed parked on the side of the road for another 5 minutes or so, hoping to see them again. me and my son (i pointed them out to him and he saw the second set of three lights) were excited, and we were really hoping to see some more. i was hoping to be able to record them so i can show someone what i saw. but they didn't come back when we were parked there.