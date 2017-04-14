UFO Sighting in Riverside, Iowa on 2017-04-14 23:01:00 – One second it was there and then there was a red flash and it was gone.

I have a small dog named ellie. i was taking her out to the bathroom between my house and my garage. i looked straight forward and saw what looked to be a large blimp with a pulsating red center and an upside down half circle on the bottom with a line of moving red flames coming out of it. in the moment, i didn't think to take a picture because all i thought it was was a blimp. i looked back down at ellie, telling her to go potty when a small red flash against my garage made me look up. the light wasn't there anymore. i waited and waited to see the come from the other side of the trees and it wasn't there. i was on the edge of tears. i'm so scared. i don't know what to do!