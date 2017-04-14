UFO Sighting in Medellín, Antioquia on 2017-04-08 16:16:00 – take some pictures of an object that i do not recognize, in the middle of a storm and that’s what i want to report.

On april 8, 2017, in the city of medellin-colombia in the middle of a thunderstorm i wanted to take a photograph of a lightning bolt in action. for that purpose i first used the camera of a samsung j7 phone and i began to manually take a series of photographs, after making this attempt many times, i started to see them and to eliminate those that were left, i actually caught the image of a lightning, but when i followed erasing, i found images that i could not explain. i decided that i should take more photos with another device and for this purpose i then used an ipad that has the option of bursting photos, (one presses the photo taking the picture and takes a group of photos one after the other), after making this attempt many times, i began to see them and to eliminate the ones that were left, or to perform the same operation that i had done with the cell phone. in fact i could also catch the image of lightning, but when i continued erasing, i found myself again with the object i had photographed before. i did it again from another angle and took many more because it did not seem a coincidence and after doing the same procedure i came across two other photos. finally, i decided to take with the ipad again several bursts of photographs from another window, without a glass in between and after taking many and proceed to delete the leftovers that certainly were few, i found the object again in two photographs . it is not a montage, in each photograph i show the properties of the photo, an approach and i can assure you that there were no birds flying at that moment and much less planes, can enter the internet and confirm that day between the time of the shot of the photographs there was a strong storm in the city of medellín, if you have a response to this phenomenon i would really like to know. thank you