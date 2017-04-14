UFO Sighting in Irmo, South Carolina on 2017-04-12 20:43:00 – Green glowing object with trail was spotted on location 34°7’15″n , 81°9’45” w at 8:43 pm heading 113°se

Evening sky in irmo-sc.Wednesday,april 12, 2017, was taking an evening walk in the neighborhood.8:43 pm i was looking at the clear sky with stars hoping to see a meteor shower.I then noticed a small glowing object coming over the horizon at treetop level.The object glowed green with the outline pulsing and seemed to have a white smoky trail visible in the street lights. it came in from the north west directly overhead and disappeared over the treetops. i was unable to get my phone camera working in time but immediately after the object was beyond visible range, used my phone compass to get a location fix and azimuthal direction:location 34°7'15"n , 81°9'45" heading 113°se",visible for five seconds. object seemed to leave a trail but no lingering exhaust or smoke remained in its wake. there was no sound.