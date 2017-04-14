UFO Sighting in Fresno, California on 2014-02-05 00:00:00 – A pink colored object flashed in the west grabbed my camera took a photo in the direction from where i saw the bright flash. i did not see it afterwards.

I was at fresno city college on feb. 5, 2014 in the parking lot. i had a class this day. i saw a bright flash of light to my left looking west. i had my camera already in the car i grabbed it and took several photos. only one had this pink object. the sky was a clear blue sky. no other planes that i remember. the object was silent. after taking the photo i did not see it afterwards. i felt amazed that i even caught anything. i just couldn't believe it. the photo came out so clear and sharp. i just aimed my camera towards where i saw the flash of light and started taking several photos only one had this pink object. i still can't believe i took this photo in the right area in the sky to capture this. i hope someone can tell me what this object could be. thank you.