UFO Sighting in Florence, Kentucky on 2016-03-31 00:00:00 – Stationery light that picked up speed and disappeared after a a flash

At first i thought it was a shooting start or something untill i noticed it was sitting stationary, then it started to move in a straight line , then it gradually picked up speed, and then it just lit up real bright kinda like a big flash and then after the flash it was gone like it was never their and it was a yellowish color so if it was their i still would have seen it but it wasnt, but the flash kinda looked like a light bulb being turned on and off, and it also seemed to be within our atmosphere ... and i observed it for a solid two or three minutes, happened in hebron ky .