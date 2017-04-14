UFO Sighting in Exeter, England on 2017-04-10 14:45:00 – Rectangular ufo with strange contrails

I was at the teign estuary sky watching when i spotted an object that was very high up in the sky. the object was moving very fast across the sky leaving a strange contrail behind it. the object was very strange looking and at first it was hard to determine the shape of the object. after looking intently at the object through my powerful high zoom binoculars i could see that the object was rectangular shaped. the weirdest thing were the contrails. there were two contrails exhausted from the back of the strange object. the contrails were flat and were spaced apart and they reminded me of two old computer ribbon cables placed on top of each other. i have never seen any contrails that look like this in the sky before. it's very odd. this object was definitely not any recognizable commercial aircraft. i was left scratching my head what could this object be? i had watched this object for about 5 minutes before it disappeared over the horizon and out of sight. i had managed to take photographs of this bizarre object and its strange contrails. the photographs were taken on the ‎10th of ‎april 2017, 2:46 pm at the teign estuary devon england.