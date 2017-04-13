UFO Sighting in Rothesay, New Brunswick on 2010-05-09 00:00:00 – My wife and i saw a series of red glowing orbs move in a wave like fashion over the tree tops.

My wife and i were picking our children up from a birthday party around 5-6 pm in rothesay nb. we both happened to look to the east across the highway and noticed a series of red orbs (6-8) flying away from us silently and moving up and down in a wave like motion. we watched them for 30 seconds and then looked at one another and tried to figure out what we had just observed. it appeared like the exhaust of jet fighters flying away from us however there was no sound and they moved up and down in a wave like manner that seemed to be too fluid and fast.