UFO Sighting in Portland, Oregon on 2017-04-14 00:00:00 – Went out on porch, saw large 3 light ufo, watched it leave, tried to film, failed to film properly

So about midnight maybe before midnight by a few minutes on the night of april 13, i stepped out to smoke a cigarette. as i was outside i witnessed a large object with 3 white lights. these lights were connected by a very dull grey outline, which led me to believe that they were connected somehow. from my vantage point, it was a solid round object with three lights on the outer rim. i repeatedly told my girlfriend how huge it was. the object was massive. hold arms in front of you and put pointer fingers out and up 5 inches apart. that was the size. the object was not very bright, but the 3 lights were very solid and consistent. no other colors present. it hovered, and i tried to film, but hit the picture button a took a picture instead of filming video. damn. i have a picture. my girlfriend came out to see what i was talking about as i thought i was talking and filming at the same time. i was trying to say the direction and details as i was filming, and she pointed out that camera was not filming. i was angry and frustrated. at this point i got online to fill out this form to get it all down before my memory failed of the details. in closing. the object was huge. not a meteor, planet or satellite. it was large lights with a true large radius. way bigger than any planet. maybe the size of the moon, but there was three of them. -jared