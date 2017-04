UFO Sighting in Nagaland on 2017-04-11 06:00:00 – It happen so fast that could not even shoot at it..It was like a real ufo like in movied

We were just three friends going out for fresh air we took a short cut which were near to a jungle we were in a road look the sinery suddenly that ufo kind of thing appeared including us three friends there were some students shouting ufo...Then it vanish how fast it came