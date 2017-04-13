UFO Sighting in Miami Beach, Florida on 2017-02-18 17:42:00 – It looked like a dron but i dont think dron can keep on climing wit same low speed to point where you can’t see it any anymore

I was on 17th st and alton rd on south beach fl when i was standing on stop light with my friend in my car and at that time i sow this object pass by with low speed and low latitude and made me think it's a police dron cuz it was big for regular dron and a lot of lights with rotating camera on the front. we followed this object for 30 min while was climing with low speed to the point where we couldn't see it anymore. after the event i try to research all military and police drones as wall any type of dron that can match what i sow and i never had good luck with that. now i wounder if you guys can give me any idea what i sow that day.