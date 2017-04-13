UFO Sighting in Lisburn, Northern Ireland on 2017-04-13 00:00:00 – Seen star like object at approx midnight, whilst watching jupitar on telescope, then later in bed experinced abduction and comforting robotic like voices.

I was in my back garden waiting on the clouds to clear so i could watch the moon and jupiter through a telescope at approximately midnight london uk time i seen a bright star through the telescope as i was aiming toward jupiter i stayed on the star for about 30 seconds before it drastically spead of to the left. i gazed at jupiter after that and tried to forget about it for personal reasons. i went to bed at about 1.Am i then for the second night in a row heard high pitched noises that sounded like morris code but really fast , that had woke me up but it felt like it was something trying to get my attention as i was looking round my room i noticed that white and black tubes where receding of my bed and the tartan pattern on my bed sheets was also doing this. i was scared and felt an urge to scream for help but at that moment i seen four black egg head shaped shadow figures varied in height size standing at the end of my bed and i then panicked and went to get out of my bed but at this moment a voice entered inside my head and told me in what i can only describe as a robotic voice, we won't disturb you from other people,it then said it again. although the voice was deep and scary i felt comfortable to lie back and ask to see my mum again, at this moment my room was filled with orbs and stars that felt like they were passing through me and i felt like i was getting closer to my mum as if my room was traveling through space and time. after about 2 minutes the orbs disappeared with the stars gradually a few at a time and then the pattern was back on my bed sheets and everything felt normal i got out of my bed turned the light on and everything was as normal. i felt highly emotional but grateful to be back i don't know where i was but they whoever they were obviously didn't hurt me and calmed me when i felt disstresed. today is the day after. today's date is 13/4/17 and it is becoming more clear as the day goes on that i was abducted but with my room as my surroundings and these beings that did so did not want to hurt me or scare me but because i was so scared they did not continue with their intentions and brought me home. i feel sad and thankful but have a feeling that every thing will be ok but also feel that they are gonna come back when they think i can cope with it.