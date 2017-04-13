Black Triangle Sighting in Green Lake, Wisconsin on 2017-04-04 22:00:00 – 3 orange lights moving south in a triangle formation followed by a 4th light. lights gradually disappeared one at a time.

I was walking west on the sidewalk talking on my phone. i looked up (app. 45 degrees) and saw 3 orange lights in a triangular formation (perfect unison) moving south followed by a 4th light. i ran approximately 1/8 mile down the road to a spot near the lake clear of trees and street lights. by the time i made it to the bridge/clearing, 1 light from the triangle had disappeared, 1 light from the triangle was fading, and one light from the triangle remained. i think the fourth light had disappeared also. when i was running, i was trying to look at the triangle formation to see if the lights were attached to an object, but i wasn't able to discern an object from the black night sky.