UFO Sighting in Trofa, Porto District on 2017-04-11 11:59:00 – I was riding my mountain bike on a trail in portugal when i saw a glow, i suppose, seen above and a little to the right of the center of the photo attached

Yesterday, april the 11th 2017 at 11h59m, when i was riding my mountain bike on a trail in portugal i saw that apparently stationary glow, i suppose, seen above and a little to the right of the center of the photo. according to google maps, the location should be at 41º19'46.05'' n 8º37'57.18'' w i didn't see it disappear, suddenly it wasn't there anymore