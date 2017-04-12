UFO Sighting in Pulaski, Virginia on 2002-08-23 14:30:00 – Looked up and seen it hovering

Was driving to work on rt. 11 outside of dublin va, near the speedway, happened to look up, the first one i saw was in the shape of a child's top, battleship grey, no markings. the second day in the same location i saw a cigar shaped aircraft with blue type "windows" just like a warp nacel on early star trek(best description). a day after that kept seeing army blackhawks flying in this type of formation(>), and a unmarked bell helicopter(like the one president trump owns privatly), no "n" markings on the tail, a gold stripe from the engine cowl turning towards the nose, tinted windows, hovering around 50 feet(tree top level).