UFO Sighting in Primm, Nevada on 1996-05-10 11:13:00 – Driving s.On i 15 from vegas daylight disk came from behind mt. toward car hovererd then went back behind same mt below top out of site

While travaling home to california from vegas i and 2 friends witnessed a disk silver in appearance come from behind mountain and head toward us in broard daylight it was as bigh as a baseball diamond or bigger no windows noticed no sound and no lights it came half way from mt. to hwy did a wingtip roll then desended back from where it came ive allso noticed strange lights in that area before about 12 miles inside of nevada from cali statewline i think its called jean nevada a small airport is there and a womens prison anyways we watched it for over a minute or two then it disappeared back behind nearby mountain top it was a solid craft being pioleted by humans or someone poss military as near by airport had to get radar on it it was hugh