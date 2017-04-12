UFO Sighting in Nominingue, Quebec on 1988-08-01 21:00:00 – Luminous circle/sphere raising slowly, then exploding

This happened in the late 80's. i was about 14 at the time (i can't remember the year exactly). i was outside in my parents' backyard in nominingue, qc, on a summer evening. it was after sunset and the sky was getting dark, but not dark enough to see stars yet. i had been by myself putting things away in the sheds for the night and on my way back to the house, i got a glimpse of something in the sky. i stopped to observe it. what i saw was a luminous circle west of me at an elevation of about 30 degrees. the circle was light blue and about the size of a light bulb seen from 10 feet away. the object was self-luminescent, but not very bright. the best way to visualize it is to imagine a circle of daytime blue sky in the darker sky. the object was rising slowly at about half an inch per second from my point of view. since the shape was not changing, i assumed it was a sphere. there was no noise at this point. i got to watch the object for less than 10 seconds and then, it exploded. it broke apart in chunks that started tumbling in free fall, leaving turbulent trails the same light blue as the original object. the trails faded within a second. a few seconds after the explosion (i'd say 3 to 5 seconds), i heard the muffled sound of a blast, much like the sound made when someone ignites a gas stove. i deduced from that that the object couldn't have been too far away. there was no sound or vibration related to ground impact. the funny thing is after seeing this, i just casually went inside the house and never spoke of it with my parents even though i used to talk about ufos with my father once in a while. he had a few sightings of his own in his younger days. i didn't even ask if they had seen it. in hindsight, it feels has though i had been influenced in some way not to discuss it or that i somehow forgot it right away and that the memory only came back afterwards. also, i can now remember the details of the sighting quite clearly, but the memory of when the sighting actually took place is fuzzy. i always found that to be quite peculiar.