UFO Sighting in Lakewood, Colorado on 2017-04-12 21:05:00 – Going n bound. seen very bright white light. it was flashing a red on its right side. when under seen 3 reddish lights on its left side. no sound

Wife and me were driving northbound on about 20th and wadsworth st. at 9:05 pm. i noticed a very bright light that seemed to be stationary. as we proceeded nearer the object flashed a red light on it's right side a couple times. as we got under the object i noticed 3 separate red lights, but not as bright as the light on the right side. the outline of the ufo resembled the basic outline of a helicopter yet thicker. one thing i want to point out is the object moved very slowly and silent.