UFO Sighting in Heber-Overgaard, Arizona on 2017-04-11 22:12:00 – Taking a pic of the full moon, and something flew past my view finder very fast. was in one frame and not the other taken 1.5 seconds earlier.

In taking a photo of the full moon over the pine trees of my home on the rim of the mountain tops in overgaard az, something flew past the camera view finder, fast enough that it was only caught in one frame. silent, bright, and oddly hat shaped. it was gone in the blink of an eye. i don't know what to think.