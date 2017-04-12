UFO Sighting in Hammon, Oklahoma on 2017-04-12 21:00:00 – Reddish orange lights blinking sequentially around the craft in a counter clock direction pausing for 2 sec before beginning again.

I had just gotten home and put my barn cats in the barn for protection from predators. i closed the door and turned to walk to my house to the west when i seen three reddish orange lights to the nw close together. i walked to the middle of my yard and witnessed 3 to 4 lights blinking sequentially in a counter clockwise pattern and times i was able to see lights on the opposite side of the craft making out 6 or 7 lights at one time all blinking counter clock very quickly and once they made a complete rotation they would pause for aprroximately for 2 seconds before beginning again while they were paused the area was completely dark i was unable to make out any structure at all. there was cloud cover from an approaching storm front so it had to be low in altitude. i watched the craft fly silenty and slowly to the nw before i was eventually unable to see the lights any more. i came away almost in shock at what i witnessed and i'm still shook from the experience.