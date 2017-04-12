UFO Sighting in Distrito de Lima, on 2017-04-12 02:30:00 – Hovering pulsating object witnessed by 3 separate people (2 separate cell phones recorded the same event).

1. location: las lomas, la molina, suburb of lima, peru (12°06’16.10” s 76°55’46.71” w). 2. my brother woke me up, he noticed it first, then me, my brother, and my dad all watched it. i filmed it on my cell phone, and my dad also filmed it on his cell phone. 3. we all knew it was something strange, must be a ufo, cannot explain what it was. 4. the object just hovered in place and pulsated light. it disintegrated twice and returned. it would just disappear for half a second and then reappear. it appeared to be vibrating and pulsating. it would disappear and reappear in a separate location just a little to the left ... it would appear to move to the left. i didn't feel any emotion besides the amazement of the event. 5. no emotion or feelings other than being amazed. 6. the object then just disappeared. 7. i imported the video footage into fcp x and added zoom, and an x-ray effect to try and see it better. 8. having technical difficulties getting the 2nd video off of the phone, but at least you can see one of the videos. exact google map location: https://www.Google.Com.Pe/maps/place/12°06'16.1%22s+76°55'46.7%22w/@-12.1044669,-76.9318357,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0x0!8m2!3d-12.1044722!4d-76.9296417?Hl=en there are many stories of strange lights here, we are surrounded by unclimbable mountains. there are also a large amount of paranormal things happening around here as well. i have seen lights in the mountains before but i thought they were just crazy people walking around at night with flashlights. but in the video the object is in the sky hovering. i'm retired us navy, and i live here in la molina, peru.