I was sitting on the front porch when i spotted a bright light not the sun as i focused on the lighted area i could see black objects moving out and away from the light, a large one moved up and to the right and stop'd with many smaller disc shaped objects moving fast to the left. they looked to be stop'd and holding there position. what can i say they came out of the light and just to many to count. my first thoughts where we are in trouble.!!! i lost sight at sun set.