UFO Sighting in Seal Beach, California on 2017-02-28 21:00:00 – 2 8-lighted craft ascend

Submitted by former mufon staff photoanalyst, jeffrey sainio, on behalf of the videographer, whose name/number is known to me. video was submitted through kufos member jong han seo to me. video shows 2 disk- or sphere-shaped object apparently ascending. one object disappears (except for 1 light which is apparent for a few more frames, and then apparently moves to the lower right). video img_1745.Mp4 is the original submitted video. video jhs_oct.Mp4 is a brightened version of the above. video jhs_marked.Mp4 has a tiny light marked in frames where it is visible, which may be the 'disappeared' object moving. spreadsheet dot.Ods is a spreadsheet showing a graph of x and y positions of the marked dot in jhs_marked.Mp4. audio gives children talking and possibly a baby. suggest the videographer be interviewed by a local fi. videographer has agreed to be interviewed. time and number of witnesses is actually unknown.