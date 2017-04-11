UFO Sighting in Michigan on 2017-04-10 20:31:00 – We were just on the porch during a thunder storm decided to film some of the storm and got something pretty cool on camera

Was filming a thunder storm on my porch and filmed the following. the object enters the screen from the top middle at 1 second flys around until 7 seconds it's small and moves very fast i'll include some screen shots so you know where to look.