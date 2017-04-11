UFO Sighting in Michigan on 1995-08-02 00:00:00 – Daylight sighting over holland, mi in 1995

I was driving from saugatuck to holland, about 10 miles, taking a young son to summer art class. about half-way between the two towns i saw what i initially perceived to be a blimp over holland. as i got closer to holland i could see no visible cabin underneath and then was thinking it must be a balloon because the chevy dealer in holland often would fly various objects over his place of business. the day was crystal clear other than scattered cumulous clouds inland from the lake mi shoreline. it was the clouds that gave me a better perspective of the size and altitude of this object. all the while to this point the object appeared to be stationary and a passing cloud shadowed the object and made it obvious the thing was much higher and larger than a tethered balloon. as the cloud passed and i was closer, i could see a shape that was flatter and thinner than a blimp, but what struck me as really unusual was the whitish color—it was the brightest, pearly, silvery white i’ve ever seen on a physical object. a cloud or 2 passed over it again as it was near but below the clouds, so ~ 6,000 feet. just about the time i realized i was observing something quite extraordinary it started moving very slowly due north. a moment later, and the can only way i can describe it, in a second, the object zipped straight north and out of sight. i did not report what i saw to any authority or airport, but called a few friends and watched the news but did not hear if anyone else seeing what i saw. then kids and a busy life i didn't follow further. a local expert recently suggested i report even though the event was in the 1990s in the hope someone else may have seen what i observed.