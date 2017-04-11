UFO Sighting in Kansas on 2017-04-11 21:06:00 – I saw a red light, then 4 lights appeared, then after ten minutes 10 lights in a pattern. happen in the same spot 2 times within 10 mins

1. i was sitting on my porch, smoking a cigarette. 2. i noticed a bright red circle in the sky. 3. i thought that it was a firecracker, but it stayed in the air. 4. when i first noticed it, there was only one red circle light, then appeared 2 then 3 then 4, then 3 2 1..And it went back into the clouds. i waited for about ten minutes and it reappeared out of the sky, this time i saw a circular craft, with 10 red lights, diagonally apart from each other, then it went back into the clouds. 5. i was excited, wonder, confussion.. my neighbors came outside and saw the object the second when it appeared from the clouds. 6. yes, i lost sight both times when it went back into the clouds, but you could see when it would come out the clouds. the lights were so bright.