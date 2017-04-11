UFO Sighting in Cowell, South Australia on 2017-04-11 00:00:00 – Was taking pic of pink moon when object was observed hovering around and darting madly

My husband and i live in a rural town we intially went outside to have a look at the moon as we had read it was going to be a pink moon.It was a beautiful clear night and i thought i would take some pics. when i zoomed in i immediately saw this blue light hovering around and near the moon it would hover for approx. 10 secs then would take of quickly to the other side of moon then hover again and then dart back and forth and hover again.I called out to my husband and told him what i was seeing but with the naked eye we could not see it. we watched it for over an hour. he also went and got his camera and got to take pics as well. sometimes it moved very fast and i would have to move camera around to find it again. it was a blue orblike light but sometimes it appeared oblong and sometimes it left like a tail of light when it took of. i am pretty sure we were witnessing a ufo. if i had not decided to take a pic of the supposed pink moon i would never had known.