UFO Sighting in California on 2017-04-11 22:15:00 – Looking south from the intersection of meadowlark and graham, lights hovering, then going left then right, then diving. all within a 1/2 mile area. the left right maneuver was at 1000 ft. the dive went behind the homes in my view, but the ocean was behi
