Alien Encounter in Gatineau, Quebec on 1975-08-01 00:00:00 – witnessed alien humanoid in my youth. i am as sure today of what i saw as i was the moment it happened.

i was six or seven years old. it was my bedtime. i was reluctant to go to sleep. my two older sisters were chasing me around the room. trying to grab a hold of me to put me into bed. i was greatly amused by the fact that i could easily evade them by hopping all over either one of the twin beds in my large bedroom as a child. my laughter and fun ended when i witnessed a face in the window looking through at me. approximately 1 foot away in distance. separated by a pane of glass. i saw at the time, what i described, as a burned monkey. i screamed and cried hysterically. when i was able to calm down, i described what i saw to my sisters and mother. my brothers were sent out afterwords to investigate and found nothing. to this day, i am still disturbed. i will never forget in great detail, what i witnessed for that brief moment. i do recall, it reacted surprised as well. somewhat like a wild animal encounter. mouth opened as if to scream. no audible sound or noise. no visible teeth. normal sized dark eyes. have you ever had a similar encounter reported?