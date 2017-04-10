UFO Sighting in Vancouver, Washington on 2017-04-10 21:13:00 – From due west falling leaf type flight movement,to directly over me to east and then ese

1. i was putting out the garbage and recycling for pickup in the morning. 2. i just had a feeling to look up in that direction, and it was a beautiful, clear sky, with an almost full moon. 3. looked like a star at first but it was moving, so i watched to see if it had telltale lights of an aircraft or exhaust and saw none, so i kept watching as it was definitely not flying like any "known" aircraft that we have on earth. 4. it appeared to be just an orb shape, less than a mile high, no noise at all, no other aircraft of any kind visible anywhere in the sky, it moved like a falling leaf headed in a general due east direction and then after about 1 minute and 30 seconds it started to curve into a southerly direction but still east, so ese is my best estimation. total time was about 2 minutes from first seeing till i lost sight of it. over a period of about 5 seconds after it changed direction, it became smaller, and suddenly, poof, gone. 5. i thought to myself... "i see you". i had my flashlight with me so i could see to take out the garbage so i flashed it several times, it seemed to slow down as it became closer to me and seemed slowest as it was directly overhead, after i flashed it. i felt that it acknowledged my presence. i thought, if you visit me "i will remember you" i'm not afraid of you. i felt excited, confident that i will remember anything that follows and not afraid, agitated mildly and resolved to handle anything if anything occurs tonight. 6. it appeared to slightly speed up until it changed velocity heading slightly south and got smaller and then just dissapeared. no clouds where it was, but there were some scattered clouds to the east past where i saw it dissapear. the entire sighting lasted 2 minutes give or take 10 seconds.