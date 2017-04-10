UFO Sighting in Ridgefield, Washington on 2017-04-10 03:10:00 – Cigar formation of lights moving together, holding a equal pattern, it could be a group of planes but it would have to be more than 6 vehicles holding formation this low.

I was in my home and had just got done watching a movie so i was taking my dogs out, as is the routine. watched them go out and pee, i looked to my west, we have a beautiful wild life refuge, and there was a large cluster of lights in a cigar formation going slow from my west to my south. i watched it for about 90 seconds in disbelief and shock, i've never seen any thing close to a ufo. i want to think it was a group of helicopters but i couldn't hear any propellers and i don't think it was a group of planes because the lights were so close to one another. the way it glided threw the air and how the lights kept their shape. at this point i realize just what i'm looking at, i run to get the camera but when arriving outside again its moving south fast so i took a little jog towards the ridgefield dock but it was gone, over the ridge to scapoose, its across the river. now the first thing i did was check "flightaware" to make sure its not a plane, nope no flights in this area and the flight path makes no logical sense as pdx is to our se and its going sw. 1. where were you and what were you doing at the time? finished a movie and letting the dogs out to go to bed. 3:10 am. 2. what made you first notice the object? it was a large cluster of lights like a cigar, how could i miss that. 3. what did you think the object was when you first noticed it? planes but they were going to slow, if they were far away the lights would had been dimmer. it looked like it was over the refuge or the columbia and heading towards scapoose. 4. describe the object and its actions and motions in detail. cigar outlined in orange yellow red lights. when i first got out side it seemed to go slow and i watched it gradually make its way over the distance. 5. describe your feelings, reactions and actions, during and after sighting the object. shock and awe. it was like seeing something out of the movies but i had no one to share it with and no opportunity to document it. 6. how did you lose sight of the object? it was moving at a decent pace, it made it south or south west and i lost it over a the hills.