UFO Sighting in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan on 2016-04-12 22:37:00 – Came from south west hovered then went west no sound at all and was way to low.

I went 3 doors down to visit a friend. 3 of us sat on the porch. the objective came from south west and went over my house while i was next door i noticed it first so i asked my friends " that's a plain right?" he said yes. less than a minute later he said "wait if it was a plane why didn't it make any sound" i got off my seat and walked towards the road. i saw the object i said "you guys it's still here" they came and looked. it hovered over the road/street the trees were in the way so i couldn't see it while sitting on the porch. it was a bright red light that flashed green every few seconds. we looked at it for a while and wondered what it was. i knew what it was i have been seeing them since i was a little girl. anyways the light turned off so i thought maybe it's leaving but no it started going west until it was out of sight. i right away thought of my son and rushed home. i was going to tell my other half but i don't know if i did.