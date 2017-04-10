UFO Sighting in Oklahoma on 1990-07-10 11:00:00 – After feeling of being followed, saw van without driver following us many times in mornings to work!

Going to work in morning about before 11 am or 10 am. had a feeling recently of being followed or something then saw this. someone must've said look a van and no driver. curtain maybe up so you think he's hid, but we could see no one driving the van. it was fast behind us driving following and when we turned it didn't it kept going straight ahead.It was an inexpensive van it looked like, but there's no driver. came up fast behind us several times. then sped off fast going south down the street. so you just see it and others thought it's weird- there's not anyone driving the van it's a ghost. it just matched our feeling of something following us or something probably after we maybe saw aliens or something around. we thought someone was hid driving but it clearly wasn't. they were talking about it because they thought it was odd to see a ghost car. clear windows and well lit time of day - it just always sped south down the road -some aliens were following us maybe we felt or something. forgot really but we had a funny feeling of being followed to work or it maybe was a fantasy or something and then we were followed by something strange like we were thinking about. we're from texas where strange things happen and you just ignore it.Weathers nice and you just go on- some people are disturbed by missing time and things though- abductions and stuff.