UFO Sighting in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on 2017-04-09 00:00:00 – We have a ground level beachfront hotel room for the week.First night my boyfriends and i wake up at the sameness time around 5am or so- before dawn- see orange “fireball” orb for a few hours. defied physics. have video.
