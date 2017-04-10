UFO Sighting in Leominster, Massachusetts on 2017-04-09 13:46:00 – Silver sphere appeared in only 1 of a burst of 35 photos of the same spot of the sky. reflected the sun.

While sky fishing (taking a cluster of photos less than a second apart of the same spot of the sky) i captured a silver sphere. i had seen light anomalies in this particular part of the sky and landscape in the past and decided to take a burst of 35 photos to see if i could capture anything. upon examining the photos, 1 of them showed a small silver sphere hovering over a house/wooded area. it was tough to gauge the distance and the size of the object. there were no birds or bugs close to the camera (iphone) at the time and no other blurs,that would suggest something was in flight,showed up in any of the other photos.