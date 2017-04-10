UFO Sighting in Kansas on 2017-04-10 21:03:00 – Kanasa orange

On april 10, 2017 at 9 pm, the occurrence happened between 223 exit and 236 exit south of i-70 kansas. i was driving truck. i witnessed three lights in the sky. then fourth one joined. they disappeared. they reappeared. three lights then fourth light joined again. it was like rocket streaking across the sky. i kind felt that the fourth one at one point it seemed like it had impact at the others. then 6 orange light balls came out of nowhere. it was like everyone were flying along and then it were dropping a ball right behind it in a line of one, two, three, four, five, six and then they all stayed out in a line in the sky. they seemed to be keeping up with me, driving. then it became very bright white, it was pulsing. it was blowing in and out. it seemed to be moving about the same speed with my driving. it started moving towards me then it disappeared. i was thinking it could be flares. but there was no smokes or aircraft.