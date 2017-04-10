UFO Sighting in Hickory, North Carolina on 2017-04-10 05:30:00 – Dull oval shaped streaked across highway causing menamd another car to immediately brake , light looked dull light shining flshlite through notebook paper

I was on my way home on hickory nc at around 530am when an oval, football shaped object streaked across the sky right in front of me causing me and another driver to brake immediately. the object was a dull white light almost like shining a light through a sheet of notebook paper. it flew from left to right (west to east) very fast but not fast enough where i couldn't see it. at a guess i would say it was 250 feet off the ground and about 400-500 feet in front of me s the other driver. we were the only two cars on that stretch of road at the time. i know the other driver saw the same thing too. he was in the right lane i was in the left about three car lengths behind him. i couldn't hear any sound but i was in the car driving with the radio on. thank you for making something like this available to report sightings. and thank you for all the other things you all do. damien lusk