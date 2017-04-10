Black Triangle Sighting in Valley East, Ontario on 2017-04-07 21:30:00 – Looked like a triangle that was flying in a direction and then disappeared

My wife and i were sitting in the hot tub looking at the stars when suddenly i noticed a bring object moving. we debated about what it could be for a little bit as she suggested it was an airplane, i told her it couldn't be cause it didn't have blinking lights. she asked if it could be a meteor and i told her no cause it would be moving faster. i suggested it was possibly a satellite as it was moving in a straight path, but was moving rather quickly. she then asked me if i saw a triangle i told her i did and as we were watching this object it made a 30 degree turn, i then told her it couldn't be a satellite as the object just change direction. we then watch this object for about 20 more seconds and i told her watch this it's going to disappear and then all of a sudden the object started to fade out and disappear. this object must have been over a 1 km long as it looked like a star but we were still able to make out the triangular structure of the object and it was flying at least 500 ft.