UFO Sighting in Xenia, Ohio on 2017-04-08 22:10:00 – My son and i witnessed it fly over our home until it was out of sight.

My son and i witnessed a square shaped ufo fly over our neighborhood in xenia ohio last night on april 9 2017 at around 10 p.M. it flew right over our our home coming from spring valley area straight towards fairborn which is where wright patterson air force base is located about 9 miles from us. it was square shaped when overhead but from a distance it was flatter from top to bottom. it appeared to have flames coming out of the rear of it and had no wings or other visible lights other than the flames and orange glow about it.I shouted for my girlfriend to come look but she only seen it as it was flying from a further distance and not overhead. i tried to videotape it buti couldn't get my phone fast enough.