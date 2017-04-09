UFO Sighting in Woodhaven, Michigan on 2017-04-08 00:00:00 – V shape almost invisible. looked like it had lights that weren’t bright.

I just stepped out of my condo to walk my dogs. something caught my eye and i looked up. the v shaped thing i could only see because the moon was so bright it illuminated it as it went over my condo. it was really low. after it passed me i couldn't see it. it looked like along the v shape part were a bunch of lights or something that weren't lit up, or not bright at all. it scared me because it was so low and i knew it was something abnormal. unfortunately it happened too fast i couldn't get video or photos.