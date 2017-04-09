UFO Sighting in Woodbury, Connecticut on 2017-03-26 00:00:00 – Was loving the last days sun warmth in my yard by the wood pile and saw through bright sunshine a blue green mass moving and hovering in the distance it was close to twenty minutes then just went straight up in an instant and was gone i took a photo

Was loving the last days sun warmth in my yard by the wood pile and saw through bright sunshine a blue green mass moving and hovering in the distance it was close to twenty minutes then just went straight up in an instant and was gone i took a photo it was north west and very unusual in the clear blue sky i thought it was a star or a rocket i felt i had seen an explosion at first but it remained steady in the sky, it shot out of the sky in an instant traveling away and up i felt oddly fortunate