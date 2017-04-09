UFO Sighting in Pembrokeshire, Wales on 2017-03-23 21:46:00 – Strange object and a saucer over oil refinery

I was out the back yard with my dog when 2 objects appeared. they hovered over the oil refinery for approx 30 minutes then vanished. 1 object was bet large and had a weired shape to it and the 2nd smaller object was like a saucer with flashing lights. the larger object has pulsating red, blue, green and white lights. it made no noise. it could not have been a helicopter as it was too big. they just hovered typewritten gone. it was strange. i didn't feel frightened was curious as i watched a satellite's over and a plane fly above the object and it never moved. the larger object was like a straight line of lights across with a line of lights going downwards and a line going above but not like a cross.