UFO Sighting in Loveland, Colorado on 2017-04-09 00:00:00 – I saw three copper like spheres in the sky. the spheres formed a triangle then formed a line and disappeared.

I was in loveland co flying kites with my children around 1 pm and when i was looking up at the kite i noticed three spheres. the spheres where next to the kite but seemed afar in the sky. the spheres looked copper like and had a shadow. the three spheres where at first in shape of a triangle and then two of the spheres kept moving and one was left behind. the spheres then formed a line and and as i blinked they had disappeared. i tried to search for them but the sky seemed really bright and i could keep looking up. there was a lot of static in the sky. we saw these spheres for about 3-4 minutes.