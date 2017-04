UFO Sighting in Knoxville, Tennessee on 1987-06-12 00:00:00 – Driving home from work,i stopped on i-40 when i saw this thing in sky.Cant tell much because i had 3 hrs missing time

Missing time has bothered me all these yrs.I have never told this to anyone.I got home 3 hrs late on what should have been a 1 hr or less time.I woke up in my car thinking that all was well,my watch was at time it should have been before this happened.I had terrible headaches after and sickness that i still have with no real cause