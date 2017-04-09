UFO Sighting in Florida on 2017-04-04 01:56:00 – Strange large circle on radar

Checked radar to see if rain was moving into my area. automatically noticed a huge perfectly shaped circle. i watched as the storm moved through it or under it but the circle didn't move. in the circle there were two very narrow lines that indicated severe weather. the two lines spun from the diameter of the circle outward counter clockwise nonstop. i fell asleep and when i woke up the bignorant circle disc was gone. i've never seen anything lime this on the weather radar and i haven't seen it since.