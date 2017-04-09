UFO Sighting in Dingwall, Scotland on 1984-05-09 06:00:00 – Falling star

Just watched your program. ufo down to earth. it reported about an object detected back in 1984 about something entering our atmosphere by some satalite for weapons detection. well i witnessed this on the morning an about 6am. objet came in like a falling star, slowed down ejected something silver which fell to earth., and the main objet shot back in to space. it was reported that a satalite was ment to fall to earth about this time on news. but i don't think at the age of 15 at time i belived the story as it would not slow down eject something and bounce of our atmosphere back in to space.