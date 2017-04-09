UFO Sighting in Astoria, New York on 2017-02-28 00:00:00 – Blinking orbs manifesting and weird smoke looking stuff

UFO Sighting in Astoria, New York on 2017-02-28 00:00:00 – Blinking orbs manifesting and weird smoke looking stuff

I've been watching these things for many months now. on this particular occasion i've captured blinking orbs spread out in the sky and some weird smokey-looking stuff. i see these type of things on the regular, as i have plenty of footage to prove it. i live close to a power plant and my theory is they must stay close to it as some sort of power source because they're always lurking around. also, they hide around a couple buildings undergoing construction and try to pass themselves off as building lights, i have footage of this as well. there's a ton of weird stuff flying around in this section, it's like star wars out there.