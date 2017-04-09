UFO Sighting in Anderson, California on 2017-03-29 12:40:00 – A glowing orb heading south right over me.

I had just left walmart and walking home at about 12:40 p.M. i was headed north. i noticed the object as i walked. i knew immediately that it was "them" (i've seen them before, and have even reported them here). it was slowly moving south and shimmering and glowing. it did not seem to have any fixed shape, but seemed more like a mass of luminescent energy. i was astonished. earlier that day i was feeling uneasy (anxiety), but this is not uncommon for me, especially when i drink coffee. i yelled at the object for not appearing two days earlier when i had summoned them and when i had my camera. (i used the robert bingham ufo summoning technique two days before, but with no results). when i got home i told my neighbor and called a couple people. i lost site of the object when i got tired of looking as it was heading south. soon afterwords an airplane was seen moving in the same airspace but in the opposite direction, north. it was a partly cloudy day. the interesting thing here is that i had not used the summoning technique since last summer, and there were no sightings all the way up to this time, when just two days before, i had summoned. i don't think it's a coincidence. they seem to always appear, but not necessarily on the same day i summon. when i see them i seem to have an intuitive feeling that it is them. personally, i have decided not to summon them anymore, because it could be dangerous, since we really don't know what we are dealing with. they may not be aliens from space. they could be non-human intelligent life forms from our own planet, spirits, angels, or demons. one important piece of information here, is the fact that the walmart store was built on an indian burial ground. there have been paranormal activity in this area, as my neighbors and myself will readily testify (i live close to walmart) and the best sky orbs have been seen near this walmart store. the best sightings have occurred when i didn't have my camera, so i get the impression that they don't want to be recorded. i know what i saw, and have nothing to prove to the world. when i see them, i feel like they are aware of me and showing just for me. these are highly intelligent and psychic beings, whatever they are.