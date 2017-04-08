UFO Sighting in Westborough, Massachusetts on 2017-04-06 23:00:00 – Over house above tree metallic humming(echo chamber) str line 13 lights

walked onto porch for air and saw object overhead. large rectangular object unlike the thousands of military craft of past 2+ months. it quickly mixed w/bare tree branches but i could see that craft was rectangular w/frontal illumination, 2 semi spherelike brightly shining orange belly lights that illuminated everything below, 1 semi spherelike dome lite that was white and flashing similar to night time aircraft, and 10 circular whightish lights or exhaust at what i believe was rear of craft. except for the very front i had a good look at craft before it flew over a church and out of site. the craft appeared to have a smooth skin w/med-dk gray on forward 2/3 of craft and pale gray-whitish back third. the craft made a metallic echo-like humming as maybe a rubbing fan blade would sound in a large,empty,hollow metal thin walled pipe. from the time i saw craft it was visable for about 5 seconds. i did my best to recall all i could as quickly as possible as soon as i realized what i was looking at. for the past 9 months i have been observing the skies and since feb i have been watching and keeping track of thousands of military flights over our airspace. i have observed other "ufo's" since last august, but this was the closest and most clear! having been watching planes of all sizes the past months allowed me to look objectively and quickly without excitmant. thanks for listening paul